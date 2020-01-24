17.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cryolife Inc Call (CRY)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) on December 11th, 2019 at $25.62. In approximately 1 month, Cryolife Inc has returned 17.49% as of today's recent price of $30.10.
Over the past year, Cryolife Inc has traded in a range of $20.76 to $33.00 and is now at $30.10, 45% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.
CryoLife, Inc. cryopreserves viable human tissues for cardiovascular, vascular, and orthopedic transplant applications. The Company develops and commercializes additional implantable products and single-use medical devices. CryoLife develops bioprosthetic cardiovascular devices, including novel design stentless porcine heart valves marketed in Europe.
