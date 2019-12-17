17.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Incyte Corp Call (INCY)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY) on October 15th, 2019 at $78.21. In approximately 2 months, Incyte Corp has returned 17.39% as of today's recent price of $91.81.
Over the past year, Incyte Corp has traded in a range of $83.01 to $153.15 and is now at $91.81, 11% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.
Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company discovers, develops, and commercializes proprietary small molecule drugs, primarily used in oncology.
