17.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ramco-Gershenson Call (RPT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ramco-Gershenson (NYSE:RPT) on September 6th, 2019 at $12.69. In approximately 5 months, Ramco-Gershenson has returned 17.30% as of today's recent price of $14.88.
Ramco-Gershenson share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $15.18 and a 52-week low of $11.26 and are now trading 32% above that low price at $14.88 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.32% higher and 0.11% higher over the past week, respectively.
Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The Trust owns, develops, acquires, manages, and leases regional malls, community shopping centers, and single tenant properties nationally. Ramco-Gershenson Properties serves customers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Ramco-Gershenson shares.
Log in and add Ramco-Gershenson (RPT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights ramco-gershenson
Ticker(s): RPT