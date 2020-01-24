17.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Caci Intl-A Call (CACI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Caci Intl-A (NYSE:CACI) on November 15th, 2019 at $232.12. In approximately 2 months, Caci Intl-A has returned 17.09% as of today's recent price of $271.80.
In the past 52 weeks, Caci Intl-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $153.20 and a high of $274.05 and are now at $271.80, 77% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.60% higher and 1.12% higher over the past week, respectively.
CACI International Inc. provides information technology products and services. The Company delivers client solutions for systems integration, information assurance and security, reengineering, logistics and engineering support, electronic commerce, and other solutions. CACI serves government and commercial markets primarily in North America and Western Europe.
