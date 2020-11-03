17.0% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Evertec Inc Call (EVTC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) on February 24th, 2020 at $32.27. In approximately 2 weeks, Evertec Inc has returned 17.03% as of today's recent price of $26.77.
In the past 52 weeks, Evertec Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $23.49 and a high of $37.38 and are now at $26.77, 14% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.03% lower and 1.03% lower over the past week, respectively.
EVERTEC, Inc. operates a full service transaction processing business. The Company offers merchant acquiring, payment processing, and business process management services. EVERTEC provides its services in Latin America and the Caribbean.
