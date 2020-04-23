MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

1.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Stag Industrial Call (STAG)

Written on Thu, 04/23/2020 - 1:39pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) on April 7th, 2020 at $24.56. In approximately 2 weeks, Stag Industrial has returned 1.71% as of today's recent price of $24.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Stag Industrial have traded between a low of $17.54 and a high of $33.48 and are now at $24.98, which is 42% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The trust invests in and manages single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Stag Industrial shares.

Log in and add Stag Industrial (STAG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights stag industrial

Ticker(s): STAG

Contact Shiri Gupta