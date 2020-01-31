1.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Procter & Gamble Call (PG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) on October 22nd, 2019 at $123.63. In approximately 3 months, Procter & Gamble has returned 1.74% as of today's recent price of $125.77.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Procter & Gamble have traded between a low of $92.97 and a high of $127.00 and are now at $125.77, which is 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
The Procter & Gamble Company manufactures and markets consumer products in countries throughout the world. The Company provides products in the laundry and cleaning, paper, beauty care, food and beverage, and health care segments. Procter & Gamble products are sold primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, and neighborhood stores.
Ticker(s): PG