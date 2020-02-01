16.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend G Iii Apparel Call (GIII)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for G Iii Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) on November 5th, 2019 at $28.11. In approximately 2 months, G Iii Apparel has returned 16.93% as of today's recent price of $32.87.
In the past 52 weeks, G Iii Apparel share prices have been bracketed by a low of $18.18 and a high of $43.98 and are now at $32.87, 81% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.6%.
G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. is a manufacturer and distributor of outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, beachwear and women's suits, as well as handbags and luggage. The Company manufactures and distributes under licensed brands, their own brands, and private label brands. G-III also has licensing agreements with several sports leagues and universities.
