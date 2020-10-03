MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

16.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Amphenol Corp-A Call (APH)

Written on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 1:46pm
By Shiri Gupta

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) on January 27th, 2020 at $103.25. In approximately 1 month, Amphenol Corp-A has returned 16.88% as of today's recent price of $85.82.

Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.24 and a 52-week low of $83.78 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $85.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Amphenol Corp-A.

Log in and add Amphenol Corp-A (APH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights amphenol corp-a

Ticker(s): APH

Contact Shiri Gupta

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.