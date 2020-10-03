16.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Amphenol Corp-A Call (APH)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Amphenol Corp-A (NYSE:APH) on January 27th, 2020 at $103.25. In approximately 1 month, Amphenol Corp-A has returned 16.88% as of today's recent price of $85.82.
Amphenol Corp-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $110.24 and a 52-week low of $83.78 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $85.82 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Amphenol Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and coaxial and flat-ribbon cable. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including telephone, wireless, and data communications systems, cable television systems, and commercial and military aerospace electronics.
Keywords: spotlights amphenol corp-a
Ticker(s): APH