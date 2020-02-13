16.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sturm Ruger & Co Call (RGR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Sturm Ruger & Co (NYSE:RGR) on September 11th, 2019 at $44.34. In approximately 5 months, Sturm Ruger & Co has returned 16.85% as of today's recent price of $51.80.
Over the past year, Sturm Ruger & Co has traded in a range of $39.31 to $60.01 and is now at $51.80, 32% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.
Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and exports firearms. The Company produces rifles, shotguns, pistols, and revolvers. The Company also manufactures titanium and ferrous investment castings utilized in a wide variety of markets including sporting goods and other military uses.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Sturm Ruger & Co shares.
Log in and add Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights sturm ruger & co
Ticker(s): RGR