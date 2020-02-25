16.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cheniere Energy Call (LNG)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cheniere Energy (AMEX:LNG) on January 23rd, 2020 at $62.43. In approximately 1 month, Cheniere Energy has returned 16.84% as of today's recent price of $51.91.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cheniere Energy have traded between a low of $50.86 and a high of $70.60 and are now at $51.91, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.26% lower and 0.67% lower over the past week, respectively.
Cheniere Energy, Inc. is an energy company focused on LNG-related businesses. The Company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) receiving terminals and liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipelines. Cheniere Energy manages and operates projects in Louisiana and Texas.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cheniere Energy.
Log in and add Cheniere Energy (LNG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights amex:lng cheniere energy
Ticker(s): LNG