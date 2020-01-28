16.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Viasat Inc Call (VSAT)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) on June 25th, 2019 at $82.39. In approximately 7 months, Viasat Inc has returned 16.72% as of today's recent price of $68.61.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Viasat Inc have traded between a low of $60.55 and a high of $94.67 and are now at $68.98, which is 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
ViaSat, Inc. provides advanced broadband digital satellite communications and other wireless networking and signal processing equipment and services. The Company's defense products include satellite communications products consisting of modems, terminals, and network control systems, advanced multifunction information distribution systems, and simulation test equipment.
