16.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Great Lakes Dred Call (GLDD)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Great Lakes Dred (NASDAQ:GLDD) on February 11th, 2020 at $10.46. In approximately 2 months, Great Lakes Dred has returned 16.44% as of today's recent price of $8.74.
In the past 52 weeks, Great Lakes Dred share prices have been bracketed by a low of $6.75 and a high of $11.94 and are now at $8.56, 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation offers marine services. The Company deepens and maintains waterways, shipping channels, ports; creates and maintains beaches; excavates harbors, build docks, terminals, piers; restores aquatic and wetland habitats; excavates pipeline, cable, and tunnel trenches.
