16.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Factset Research Call (FDS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Factset Research (:FDS) on March 26th, 2020 at $243.64. In approximately 1 month, Factset Research has returned 16.44% as of today's recent price of $283.68.
Factset Research share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $310.25 and a 52-week low of $195.22 and are now trading 45% above that low price at $283.68 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. supplies global economic and financial data to analysts, investment bankers, and other financial professionals. The Company combines databases from multiple suppliers into a single online source of information and analytics, including fundamental data.
