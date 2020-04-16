MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

16.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Treehouse Foods Call (THS)

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 1:38pm
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS) on March 30th, 2020 at $41.21. In approximately 2 weeks, Treehouse Foods has returned 16.18% as of today's recent price of $47.87.

In the past 52 weeks, Treehouse Foods share prices have been bracketed by a low of $33.50 and a high of $67.88 and are now at $47.87, 43% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. is a food manufacturer servicing primarily the retail grocery and foodservice distribution channels. The Company's products include non-dairy powdered coffee creamer; canned soups, salad dressings and sauces, jams and pie fillings, pickles, and related products.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Treehouse Foods shares.

Log in and add Treehouse Foods (THS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights treehouse foods

Ticker(s): THS

Contact Nick Russo