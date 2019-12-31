15.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Cap City Bank Call (CCBG)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cap City Bank (NASDAQ:CCBG) on September 11th, 2019 at $26.12. In approximately 4 months, Cap City Bank has returned 15.95% as of today's recent price of $30.28.
Cap City Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.88 and a 52-week low of $21.04 and are now trading 44% above that low price at $30.28 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% higher and 0.74% higher over the past week, respectively.
Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is the holding company for Capital City Bank and First National Bank of Grady County. The Banks provide traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, credit cards, data processing, and security brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group serves customers in the States of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.
