15.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Advance Auto Par Call (AAP)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Advance Auto Par (NYSE:AAP) on November 12th, 2019 at $157.36. In approximately 3 months, Advance Auto Par has returned 15.70% as of today's recent price of $132.65.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Advance Auto Par have traded between a low of $130.09 and a high of $182.56 and are now at $132.86, which is 2% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.44% lower and 1.14% lower over the past week, respectively.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. is an automotive aftermarket parts provider that serves commercial and do-it-yourself customers, as well as independently owned operators. The Company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Advance Auto Par.
Log in and add Advance Auto Par (AAP) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights advance auto par
Ticker(s): AAP