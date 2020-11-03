15.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sempra Energy Call (SRE)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) on February 25th, 2020 at $151.93. In approximately 2 weeks, Sempra Energy has returned 15.63% as of today's recent price of $128.19.
In the past 52 weeks, Sempra Energy share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $122.18 and a high of $161.87 and are now at $128.19. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.
Sempra Energy is an energy services holding company with operations throughout the United States, Mexico, and other countries in South America. The Company, through its subsidiaries, generates electricity, delivers natural gas, operates natural gas pipelines and storage facilities, and operates a wind power generation project.
