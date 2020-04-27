15.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Enersys Call (ENS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Enersys (NYSE:ENS) on March 25th, 2020 at $48.08. In approximately 1 month, Enersys has returned 15.55% as of today's recent price of $55.55.
Enersys share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $78.97 and a 52-week low of $35.21 and are now trading 58% above that low price at $55.55 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.
EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The Company also manufactures, markets, and distributes related products such as chargers, power equipment, and battery accessories. EnerSys provides related after-market and customer-support services for lead-acid industrial batteries.
