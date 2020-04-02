15.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Vanda Pharmaceut Call (VNDA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Vanda Pharmaceut (NASDAQ:VNDA) on January 14th, 2020 at $14.89. In approximately 3 weeks, Vanda Pharmaceut has returned 15.45% as of today's recent price of $12.59.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Vanda Pharmaceut have traded between a low of $11.83 and a high of $29.61 and are now at $12.59, which is 6% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of clinical-stage, small molecule product candidates for central nervous system disorders.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Vanda Pharmaceut.
