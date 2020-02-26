15.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Ingersoll-Rand Call (IR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) on October 25th, 2019 at $120.37. In approximately 4 months, Ingersoll-Rand has returned 15.27% as of today's recent price of $138.75.
Ingersoll-Rand share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $146.85 and a 52-week low of $102.69 and are now trading 35% above that low price at $138.75 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company manufactures industrial equipment. The Company offers central heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, air cleaners, and fluid handling products. Ingersoll-Rand markets its products worldwide.
