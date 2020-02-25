15.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Qts Realty Tru-A Call (QTS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Qts Realty Tru-A (NYSE:QTS) on November 27th, 2019 at $53.17. In approximately 3 months, Qts Realty Tru-A has returned 15.23% as of today's recent price of $61.27.
Qts Realty Tru-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $63.84 and a 52-week low of $41.11 and are now trading 49% above that low price at $61.21 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.
QTS Realty Trust Inc is an owner, developer, and operator of carrier-neutral and multi-tenant data centers. The Company's data centers are facilities that house the network and computer equipment of multiple customers and provide access to a range of communications carriers.
Ticker(s): QTS