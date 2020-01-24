15.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Chart Industries Call (GTLS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) on December 12th, 2019 at $58.12. In approximately 1 month, Chart Industries has returned 15.12% as of today's recent price of $66.90.
Chart Industries share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $95.66 and a 52-week low of $52.32 and are now trading 28% above that low price at $66.90 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.
Chart Industries, Inc. is a global manufacturer of equipment used in the production, storage, and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The Company's products include vacuum-insulated containment vessels, heat exchangers, cold boxes, and other cryogenic components.
Ticker(s): GTLS