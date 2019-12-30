15.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend At&T Inc Call (T)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for At&T Inc (NYSE:T) on July 26th, 2019 at $33.91. In approximately 5 months, At&T Inc has returned 15.07% as of today's recent price of $39.02.
Over the past year, At&T Inc has traded in a range of $26.80 to $39.58 and is now at $39.02, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.51% higher and 0.29% higher over the past week, respectively.
AT&T Inc. is a communications holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, provides local and long-distance phone service, wireless and data communications, Internet access and messaging, IP-based and satellite television, security services, telecommunications equipment, and directory advertising and publishing.
Keywords: spotlights at&t inc
Ticker(s): T