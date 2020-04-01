-1.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Iberiabank Corp Call (IBKC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) on December 13th, 2019 at $74.87. In approximately 3 weeks, Iberiabank Corp has returned 1.50% as of today's recent price of $73.75.
Over the past year, Iberiabank Corphas traded in a range of $0.00 to $91.10 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
IBERIABANK Corporation is the holding company for IBERIABANK, a commercial bank conducting business from a network of offices located throughout Louisiana. The Bank attracts deposits from the general public and uses those funds to originate consumer and commercial loans. IBERIABANK also offers discount brokerage services through a wholly owned subsidiary.
