14.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Dycom Inds Call (DY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY) on December 10th, 2019 at $46.94. In approximately 2 months, Dycom Inds has returned 14.91% as of today's recent price of $39.94.
Dycom Inds share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $64.49 and the current low of $39.54 and are currently at $41.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.1% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.2%.
Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications and infrastructure industry. The Company offers engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services to telecommunications providers and electric and gas utilities, as well as underground facility locating services.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Dycom Inds.
Log in and add Dycom Inds (DY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights dycom inds
Ticker(s): DY