14.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Global Indemnity Call (GBLI)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) on November 27th, 2019 at $28.57. In approximately 3 months, Global Indemnity has returned 14.83% as of today's recent price of $32.80.
Global Indemnity share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $40.98 and a 52-week low of $24.01 and are now trading 37% above that low price at $32.80 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.12% higher and 0.81% higher over the past week, respectively.
Global Indemnity Limited operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products and services. Global Indemnity serves customers worldwide.
