14.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Norwegian Cruise Call (NCLH)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Norwegian Cruise (NYSE:NCLH) on October 21st, 2019 at $50.89. In approximately 2 months, Norwegian Cruise has returned 14.66% as of today's recent price of $58.35.
Over the past year, Norwegian Cruise has traded in a range of $39.36 to $59.71 and is now at $58.35, 48% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. operates a fleet of passenger cruise ships. The Company offers an array of cruise itineraries and theme cruises, as well as markets its services through various distribution channels including retail and travel agents, international and incentive sales, and consumer direct. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings serves customers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Norwegian Cruise shares.
Log in and add Norwegian Cruise (NCLH) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights norwegian cruise
Ticker(s): NCLH