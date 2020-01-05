14.7% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Collectors Univ Call (CLCT)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Collectors Univ (NASDAQ:CLCT) on April 16th, 2020 at $18.28. In approximately 2 weeks, Collectors Univ has returned 14.69% as of today's recent price of $20.96.
Over the past year, Collectors Univ has traded in a range of $13.26 to $30.24 and is now at $20.96, 58% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.
Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services. The Company provides its services to dealers and collectors of high-value coins, sportscards, autographs, and stamps and vintage U.S. currency notes and to sellers and purchasers of diamonds, colored gemstones, and other high value assets.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Collectors Univ shares.
Log in and add Collectors Univ (CLCT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights collectors univ
Ticker(s): CLCT