14.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Sanderson Farms Call (SAFM)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) on January 16th, 2020 at $162.62. In approximately 4 weeks, Sanderson Farms has returned 14.62% as of today's recent price of $138.85.
In the past 52 weeks, Sanderson Farms share prices have been bracketed by a low of $111.77 and a high of $179.45 and are now at $138.85, 24% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
Sanderson Farms, Inc. produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh and frozen chicken products. The Company also processes, markets, and distributes processed and prepared food items. Sanderson Farms sells its chicken to retailers, distributors, and fast food operators in the southeastern, southwestern, and western United States.
