14.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Proassurance Cor Call (PRA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Proassurance Cor (NYSE:PRA) on November 14th, 2019 at $37.78. In approximately 3 months, Proassurance Cor has returned 14.61% as of today's recent price of $32.26.
Proassurance Cor share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $45.45 and a 52-week low of $29.45 and are now trading 11% above that low price at $32.65 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.9% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
ProAssurance Corporation is a risk management and claims defense company with a license to write business across the United States. The Company provides medical professional liability insurance to policy holders throughout the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Proassurance Cor.
Log in and add Proassurance Cor (PRA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights proassurance cor
Ticker(s): PRA