14.6% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Hain Celestial Call (HAIN)

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN) on October 21st, 2019 at $22.34. In approximately 2 months, Hain Celestial has returned 14.57% as of today's recent price of $25.59.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hain Celestial have traded between a low of $14.45 and a high of $26.44 and are now at $25.59, which is 77% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. is a natural and organic beverage, snack, specialty food, and personal care products company. The Company's product line include grocery store foods such as organic cookies, cooking oils, sugar free products, kosher foods, snacks, and frozen foods, as well as organic skin, hair, and body products. Hain Celestial operates in North America and Europe.
