14.5% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Lindsay Corp Call (LNN)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Lindsay Corp (NYSE:LNN) on March 18th, 2020 at $87.50. In approximately 4 weeks, Lindsay Corp has returned 14.53% as of today's recent price of $100.21.
In the past 52 weeks, Lindsay Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $71.86 and a high of $111.76 and are now at $100.21, 39% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
Lindsay Corporation manufactures and markets center pivot and lateral move irrigation equipment, as well as large diameter steel tubing, for use to irrigate agricultural crops. The Company also provides outsourced manufacturing and production services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Lindsay Corp shares.
