14.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Anthem Inc Call (ANTM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) on April 7th, 2020 at $233.03. In approximately 4 weeks, Anthem Inc has returned 14.37% as of today's recent price of $266.51.
In the past 52 weeks, Anthem Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $171.03 and a high of $311.53 and are now at $266.51, 56% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1%.
Anthem Inc. operates as a health benefits company. The Company provides health, dental and vision, and pharmacy benefits, as well as life insurance, and life and disability insurance benefits. Anthem offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, medicaid, and medicare markets.
