14.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Aaon Inc Call (AAON)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) on October 21st, 2019 at $47.93. In approximately 4 months, Aaon Inc has returned 14.27% as of today's recent price of $54.77.
Aaon Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $54.92 and a 52-week low of $35.91 and are now trading 52% above that low price at $54.58 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
AAON, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets commercial rooftop air-conditioning, heating and heat recovery equipment, and air-conditioning coils. The Company's products serve the commercial and industrial new construction and replacement markets.
