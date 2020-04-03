14.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Paccar Inc Call (PCAR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on December 24th, 2019 at $79.35. In approximately 2 months, Paccar Inc has returned 14.18% as of today's recent price of $68.09.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Paccar Inc have traded between a low of $62.13 and a high of $83.41 and are now at $68.09, which is 10% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.1%.
PACCAR Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks, and related aftermarket distribution of parts. The Company also offers finance and leasing services to its customers and dealers.
