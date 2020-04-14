MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

14.2% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Owens Realty Mor Call (ORM)

Written on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 1:09am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Owens Realty Mor (AMEX:ORM) on November 8th, 2018 at $19.04. In approximately 17 months, Owens Realty Mor has returned 14.23% as of today's recent price of $21.75.

In the past 52 weeks, Owens Realty Mor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $21.75 and a high of $21.75 and are now at $21.75, 0% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in commercial real estate mortgage loans primarily in the Western United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Owens Realty Mor shares.

Log in and add Owens Realty Mor (ORM) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.

Keywords: spotlights amex:orm owens realty mor

Ticker(s): ORM

Contact Amy Schwartz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.