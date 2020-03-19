14.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mccormick-N/V Call (MKC)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mccormick-N/V (NYSE:MKC) on February 3rd, 2020 at $164.12. In approximately 1 month, Mccormick-N/V has returned 14.07% as of today's recent price of $141.03.
Over the past year, Mccormick-N/V has traded in a range of $119.20 to $174.58 and is now at $139.84, 17% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.5%.
McCormick & Company, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes flavor products including spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and flavorings and other specialty food products to the food industry. The Company sells to retail stores, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.
