1.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Six Flags Entert Call (SIX)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Six Flags Entert (NYSE:SIX) on April 7th, 2020 at $14.74. In approximately 2 weeks, Six Flags Entert has returned 1.36% as of today's recent price of $14.94.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Six Flags Entert have traded between a low of $8.75 and a high of $59.52 and are now at $14.94, which is 71% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 6.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation operates regional theme parks across North America. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water, and zoological parks. The Parks offer rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets.
