1.4% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Omnicom Group Call (OMC)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) on November 6th, 2019 at $78.77. In approximately 2 months, Omnicom Group has returned 1.40% as of today's recent price of $79.87.
Over the past year, Omnicom Group has traded in a range of $71.50 to $85.05 and is now at $79.66, 11% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.40% higher over the past week, respectively.
Omnicom Group Inc. provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The Company's agencies, which operate in major markets around the world, provide a comprehensive range of services including traditional media advertising; customer relationship management (CRM); public relations; and specialty communications.
