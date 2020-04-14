13.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Amer Software-A Call (AMSWA)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Amer Software-A (NASDAQ:AMSWA) on March 27th, 2020 at $13.62. In approximately 2 weeks, Amer Software-A has returned 13.88% as of today's recent price of $15.51.
Amer Software-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $19.82 and a 52-week low of $9.05 and are now trading 66% above that low price at $14.99 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.
American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports application software solutions and services. The Company's software and services support operations over intranets, extranets, client, servers, and the internet. American Software serves customers in the United States.
