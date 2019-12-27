13.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Teekay Corp Call (TK)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Teekay Corp (NYSE:TK) on October 11th, 2019 at $4.70. In approximately 3 months, Teekay Corp has returned 13.83% as of today's recent price of $5.35.
In the past 52 weeks, Teekay Corp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $2.82 and a high of $5.76 and are now at $5.35, 90% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.3%.
Teekay Corporation provides international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services to major oil companies, oil traders, and government agencies. The Company provides its services through a fleet of medium size oil tankers worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Teekay Corp shares.
