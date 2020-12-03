13.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Msa Safety Inc Call (MSA)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) on February 20th, 2020 at $132.81. In approximately 3 weeks, Msa Safety Inc has returned 13.77% as of today's recent price of $114.52.
In the past 52 weeks, Msa Safety Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $96.01 and a high of $142.34 and are now at $113.40, 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.
MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The Company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, head protection, and fall protection products. MSA Safety markets its products worldwide.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Msa Safety Inc.
Log in and add Msa Safety Inc (MSA) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
