13.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Addus Homecare Call (ADUS)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) on March 19th, 2020 at $67.68. In approximately 2 months, Addus Homecare has returned 13.34% as of today's recent price of $76.71.
In the past 52 weeks, Addus Homecare share prices have been bracketed by a low of $43.13 and a high of $104.56 and are now at $76.71, 78% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.
Addus HomeCare Corporation provides a broad range of social and medical services in the home. The Company's services include personal care and assistance with activities of daily living, skilled nursing and rehabilitative therapies, and adult day care. Addus consumers are individuals with special needs who are at risk of hospitalization and institutionalization.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Addus Homecare shares.
Log in and add Addus Homecare (ADUS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights addus homecare
Ticker(s): ADUS