13.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Edwards Life Call (EW)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Edwards Life (NYSE:EW) on March 25th, 2020 at $191.19. In approximately 4 weeks, Edwards Life has returned 13.13% as of today's recent price of $216.30.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Edwards Life have traded between a low of $154.52 and a high of $247.64 and are now at $216.30, which is 40% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services to treat late-stage cardiovascular disease. The Company's products include tissue replacement heart valves, heart valve repair products, hemodynamic monitoring devices, angioscopy equipment, oxygenators, and pharmaceuticals. Edwards supplies its products to customers located worldwide.
