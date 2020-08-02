13.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Armour Residenti Call (ARR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR) on December 9th, 2019 at $17.59. In approximately 2 months, Armour Residenti has returned 13.11% as of today's recent price of $19.89.
In the past 52 weeks, Armour Residenti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.00 and a high of $21.46 and are now at $19.80, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 1.44% higher over the past week, respectively.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency and non-agency mortgage related assets on a leveraged basis.
