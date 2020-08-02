MySmarTrend
13.1% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Armour Residenti Call (ARR)

Written on Sat, 02/08/2020 - 5:41am
By Amy Schwartz

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Armour Residenti (NYSE:ARR) on December 9th, 2019 at $17.59. In approximately 2 months, Armour Residenti has returned 13.11% as of today's recent price of $19.89.

In the past 52 weeks, Armour Residenti share prices have been bracketed by a low of $16.00 and a high of $21.46 and are now at $19.80, 24% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 1.44% higher over the past week, respectively.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency and non-agency mortgage related assets on a leveraged basis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Armour Residenti shares.

