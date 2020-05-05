1.3% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Kroger Co Call (KR)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) on April 3rd, 2020 at $32.22. In approximately 1 month, Kroger Co has returned 1.27% as of today's recent price of $32.63.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Kroger Co have traded between a low of $20.70 and a high of $36.84 and are now at $32.63, which is 58% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.
The Kroger Co. operates supermarkets and convenience stores in the United States. The Company also manufactures and processes some of the foods that its supermarkets sell.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Kroger Co shares.
Log in and add Kroger Co (KR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.
Keywords: spotlights kroger co
Ticker(s): KR