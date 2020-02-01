12.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Mercury Systems Call (MRCY)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) on September 10th, 2019 at $80.04. In approximately 4 months, Mercury Systems has returned 12.89% as of today's recent price of $69.72.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Mercury Systems have traded between a low of $22.31 and a high of $73.73 and are now at $69.72, which is 213% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.
Mercury Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets real-time digital signal processing computer systems. The Company's systems transform sensor generated data into information which can be displayed as images for human interpretation or subjected to additional computer analysis. Products are marketed to the defense electronics and medical diagnostic imaging businesses.
