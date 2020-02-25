12.9% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Iridium Communic Call (IRDM)
SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Iridium Communic (NASDAQ:IRDM) on December 24th, 2019 at $25.42. In approximately 2 months, Iridium Communic has returned 12.93% as of today's recent price of $28.70.
In the past 52 weeks, Iridium Communic share prices have been bracketed by a low of $7.41 and a high of $32.08 and are now at $29.27, 295% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.4%.
Iridium Communications, Inc. offers mobile satellite communications services. The Company's satellites operate in a low-earth orbit and provide 100% global coverage. Iridium Holdings offers voice and data communications services to the United States and foreign governments; businesses; non-governmental organizations; and consumers.
Ticker(s): IRDM