12.8% Return Seen to Date on SmarTrend Innovative Industrial Properties Inc Call (IIPR)
SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (:IIPR) on October 2nd, 2019 at $88.95. In approximately 3 months, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has returned 12.83% as of today's recent price of $77.53.
In the past 52 weeks, shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc have traded between a low of $44.40 and a high of $139.53 and are now at $73.82, which is 66% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.8%.
SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.
Ticker(s): IIPR